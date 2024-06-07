Nagelsmann says Havertz ahead of established striker in Germany pecking order

Germany has named Kai Havertz and Niclas Füllkrug in their final squad for Euro 2024, with both being the main options for the number nine role.

Havertz had an excellent season at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta utilised him effectively as a false nine, unlocking his potential.

The German has been one of the standout performers in European football this year and will aim to help Germany win Euro 2024.

On the other hand, Füllkrug reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund and contributed at least 20 goals in the league for BVB.

Despite Füllkrug’s impressive season, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has indicated that Havertz is ahead of him in the pecking order for the starting role.

If Füllkrug were to start as the primary striker, fans would likely support the decision, given his contributions and form. However, Nagelsmann’s preference for Havertz suggests he sees the Arsenal man as the key player for Germany’s attacking strategy.

He said via the DFB:

“We’re delighted that Fülle is back with us. It’s good to have an old-fashioned number 9 in the squad again. His role in the squad is clear. When Kai performs, he’s just ahead in the pecking order – and he has to perform. Fülle will get his opportunity and provide a goal threat.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is now one of the most trusted players in attack for club and country and he has a huge responsibility as a striker for the Germany team.

They are under pressure to win the competition on home soil and he can return to London as one of his nations heroes.