Name your starting XI including Arsenal’s new signings – Here is mine…

Arsenal fans can rejoice because the club’s transfer activities are in full flow; Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice are now their players. Aside from the trio, talents such as Gabriel, Martinelli, Saka, Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, and Saliba have signed new contracts that will keep them in the Emirates for the foreseeable future.
Anyway, if you had the pleasure of managing the Arsenal squad as it is now, after adding Havertz, Timber, and Rice, how would you line it up in a big match?
Your defense may include Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber. Under Aaron Ramsdale’s orders, the four will make a defensive block that will be a nightmare for opposition forwards (Ben White may have to come on as a sub).
I’m confident you’ll go with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Odegaard in midfield. Kai Havertz, noted for his technical and goal-scoring abilities, will play as one of the double-eights alongside Martin Odegaard. At the same time, Declan Rice provides outstanding defensive cover, linking the defense and the attacking midfield.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli will undoubtedly be your selections in attack; that attacking line will be a dynamic mix of youth and experience. Martinelli and Saka will continue to wow fans with their flair and brilliance, giving full-backs nightmares. At the same time, Jesus attempts to disprove the naysayers by killing off every opportunity.
Arsenal fans should hope for a successful season with this dynamic lineup and a quality bench that includes Emile Smith-Rowe, Ben White, Matt Turner, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Romeo Lavia (who could hopefully join), and Leandro Trossard.
Don’t you agree?
Darren N
Michelle Maxwell
As things stand, I’d have the same side as last season with rice replacing xhaka.
If partey goes, I’m not sure – would consider jorginho replacing him, but might go with white or zinchenko in midfield (rice moving to DM), with either timber or Tierney coming into the starting 11.
What I think will happen is the lineup listed in the article, only with white instead of timber at the start of the season.
Things likely will change depending on form, fatigue and how well players adapt to the tactical setup(s) used during the season.
Ramsdale in goal
Saliba , Gabriel ,White – CBS
Mid- Zinchenko Rice Ode Partey
Lw – Trossard RW Saka CF Martinelli
Alex can drop into the LB position when we are defending… this can be great when facing the likes of city… We need numbers in middle of the park.
No idea if all these players will still be here but are currently Arsenal players.
……………Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tierney
…………Partey Rice
……………….Ode………
Saka Jesus Martinelli
Would consider swopingbout Jesus woth someone else too.
Also is the artle asking us or telling who we should pick, because it seems like the latter?
He is telling who HIS choices are, and asking who you would pick.
I actually thought that the title clearly said that!
I’m sure you are aware that the title and body of an article may differ right?
“I’m confident you’ll go with……”
“…….will undoubtedly be your selections in attack”
My line up would be Ramsdale White Tierney Rice Gabriel Saliba Saka Partey Jesus Odegaard and, Martinelli Subs from Turner Timber Kiwior Tomiyasu Zinchenko Havertz Smith Rowe JorginhoTrossard Nketiah I would still like to see a top striker coming in and would not be adverse to Partey being sild with Lavia or Milonkovic coming in I dont really think the likes of Nelson or Nketiah are top notch The one in the squad who has potentisl but needs to be cultivated is Tavares Would sell Holding Lokonga Balogun Patino Pepe and Marquinhos Elneny and Cedric to remain for experience
Maybe all new players will play in our first EPL match, because of their contracts:
…….………….……. Ramsdale
………. Timber .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
………………. White ……..… Rice
Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
……………………..…. Jesus
Romano said Inter are contacting Arsenal for Balogun, after Lukaku chose to talk to Juventus, but Arsenal want a huge fee
A keep saying a deep laying midfield trio of Odegaard, Rice and Havertz is a disaster waiting to happen.
——————Ramsdale
-Timber–Saliba–Magahlese–Zinchenko
———–Partey——-Rice
–Saka—-Odegaard/ Havertz–Martinelli
—–‐—————Jesus
Rice could also play in a single pivot with Timber switching to the left.
——————Ramsdale
—White—Saliba—Magahlese—Timber
———————Rice
–Saka—Odegaard–Havertz—Marinelli
——————-Jesus
This formation could easily switch to a 4: 3 ; 3 when the team is in attack mode but the chemistry has to spot on.
—