Name your starting XI including Arsenal’s new signings – Here is mine…

Arsenal fans can rejoice because the club’s transfer activities are in full flow; Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice are now their players. Aside from the trio, talents such as Gabriel, Martinelli, Saka, Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, and Saliba have signed new contracts that will keep them in the Emirates for the foreseeable future.

Anyway, if you had the pleasure of managing the Arsenal squad as it is now, after adding Havertz, Timber, and Rice, how would you line it up in a big match?

Your defense may include Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber. Under Aaron Ramsdale’s orders, the four will make a defensive block that will be a nightmare for opposition forwards (Ben White may have to come on as a sub).

I’m confident you’ll go with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Odegaard in midfield. Kai Havertz, noted for his technical and goal-scoring abilities, will play as one of the double-eights alongside Martin Odegaard. At the same time, Declan Rice provides outstanding defensive cover, linking the defense and the attacking midfield.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli will undoubtedly be your selections in attack; that attacking line will be a dynamic mix of youth and experience. Martinelli and Saka will continue to wow fans with their flair and brilliance, giving full-backs nightmares. At the same time, Jesus attempts to disprove the naysayers by killing off every opportunity.

Arsenal fans should hope for a successful season with this dynamic lineup and a quality bench that includes Emile Smith-Rowe, Ben White, Matt Turner, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Romeo Lavia (who could hopefully join), and Leandro Trossard.

Don’t you agree?

