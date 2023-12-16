Napoli adds Arsenal defender to their list of Premier League targets

Napoli has reportedly added Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior to their list of transfer targets from the Premier League. The Italian champions are actively seeking to enhance their squad and have been monitoring several Premier League players.

According to The Sun, Napoli has expressed interest in acquiring Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal. Kiwior, who has spent most of his time on the Arsenal bench, has drawn attention from various Serie A clubs.

While Arsenal has been reluctant to part ways with Kiwior, Napoli is reportedly keen to secure his services and is closely monitoring the situation to see if Arsenal would be willing to sell. The Sun further reports that Napoli is also interested in Eric Dier from Tottenham as part of their targets from English clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has hardly played for us since he moved to the club, and the defender will probably want to leave us if he can.

However, we need all the players we can get for the second half of the term and must delay his departure until the summer.

