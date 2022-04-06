Napoli and Arsenal are reportedly battling for Georgian attacker

Arsenal is interested in a move for Georgian star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to a new report.

The attacker plays for Rubin Kazan in Russia, but he is currently on loan at Dinamo Batumi after FIFA suspended the contracts of foreign players in Russia.

He has been catching the attention of top European clubs while playing for Kazan and Arsenal is looking to add him to their squad now, according to Area Napoli.

They claim Napoli also has an interest in him and the Serie A club sees him as the ideal replacement for Lorenzo Insigne, who will leave them to move to the MLS in the summer.

However, the competition from Arsenal is a serious one and the Gunners have been collecting information about him in recent weeks.

This means they are preparing to make an offer for his signature and that could happen in the summer when players can change clubs again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kvaratskhelia is just 21 which means he has a lot of development to do and this is probably the perfect time to sign him.

He already has over 100 career appearances under his belt and he might not need too much time to break into the Arsenal first team.

Even if he isn’t the main attacker we sign, adding him to the squad in the summer will make sense, especially if he is inexpensive.