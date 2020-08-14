Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Napoli close to agreeing terms with Arsenal Ligue 1 target

Manchester Evening News claims that Napoli is close to completing the signing of Lille defender and Arsenal target, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after young defenders available in this transfer window, and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

His fine form has caught the attention of the Gunners, who have reportedly held talks with him over a move.

The defender’s siblings even followed the Gunners on social media recently, a move that seemed to signify that their brother is joining the Gunners.

However, the report is claiming that Napoli has agreed on personal terms with him as they look to find a replacement for the also sought after Kalidou Koulibaly.

Mikel Arteta will have William Saliba and Pablo Mari to work with next season, but the Spaniard might also sell the likes of Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi in this transfer window to fund moves for a younger defender like Gabriel.

The Gunners are not the only English team looking to sign the defender with Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton also retaining interest in his signature.

Arteta knows the changes he would like to make to his current squad, but it remains unclear if the Spaniard will have the resources to compete for the signature of Gabriel after landing his other targets.

  1. Rory johnson says:
    August 14, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Our shoddy fan base will be distraught that were gonna miss out on this guy based SOLELY on the fact hes 22, it’s all our ridiculous fans care about.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      August 14, 2020 at 4:37 pm

      Agree Rory
      And a lot of them will expect William saliba to go straight into the side and be VVD .
      Already seen fans saying we need this and that player to partner the young lad when in reality he won’t be a first choice straight away seeing he’s just 19 and a new league and team .

      Reply
  2. Sue says:
    August 14, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Plan B then…… we’ve got one, right??!!

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 14, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      Maybe the left footed, pacey but diminutive (by cb standards), free Cb of Nice- Malang Sarr!

      Reply

