Napoli confirm they are “working on signing Sokratis” from Arsenal

Arsenal fans are waiting impatiently to see who we can offload to make room for our many new signings, and of course with the amount of defenders we have on the books now it was certain that there would be some sort of clearout at the back..

Our big Greek Sokratis was hardly used by Arteta post-lockdown, and it was assumed that he would be one of the first defenders to leave, and Italy was always going to be an option for him, considering he has played for both Genoa and AC Milan in Serie A.

Now we have received the first confirmation of interest from Napoli, as according the to Il Napoli Online as quoted in the Mirror, Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said: We are working on signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Arsenal, we consider it an option.”

Sokratis will be a very cheap option for Napoli to replace a defender after the possible exit of Kalidou Koulibaly, who will certainly be sold if a big enough offer comes in, possibly from Pep Guardiola’s Man City. There is one possibler sticking point as it is being rumoured that Napoli are not keen on paying a transfer fee for the 32-year-old.

Arsenal really need to get our deadwood off the books as quickly as possible as we are currently way over the squad limits for next season, and to help fund the capture of Arteta’s further targets.

Sokratis would be a good start…