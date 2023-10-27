Napoli director responds to Victor Osimhen rumours amidst Arsenal’s interest

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Victor Osimhen in recent weeks, and some observers believe that a transfer could materialise during the January transfer window. Osimhen is considered one of the top strikers globally and appears unlikely to sign a new deal with Napoli.

Contract negotiations between Osimhen and Napoli have reached an impasse, creating the possibility of his departure in January. However, securing such a transfer may prove to be a challenging task.

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing a striker, and acquiring a talent like Osimhen would significantly bolster their title ambitions for the current season. Osimhen has excelled in both European and domestic competitions since his move to Naples.

Despite the speculations, Napoli’s sporting director, Mauro Meluso, has reiterated the club’s stance that they will not sell Osimhen during the January transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“No, no way (whether players will leave in January).

“Absolutely not. Our squad is very good and we feel relaxed. Of course, we can improve it but we will discuss this topic later.

“We will certainly get together to understand how and whether to intervene. There will be a meeting between the president and Osimhen’s entourage over the next few weeks. It is part of the game and a little time is needed to think about it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and a key player for Napoli, so losing him at the halfway point of the season could be disastrous for them.

If we wait until the end of the season, they will be willing to do a deal with us.

