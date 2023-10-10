Napoli eyes a move for Arsenal man to replace Osimhen

Napoli is considering a potential move for Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, who could serve as a replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has attracted interest from various European clubs, including Arsenal, and Napoli might find themselves compelled to part with him in the near future.

Jesus holds a vital role at Arsenal and has played a significant role in their recent improvement in performance. Consequently, he is a player that Arsenal would ideally want to retain. However, a report from Calciomercato suggests that Napoli is showing interest in him.

The reigning Italian champions have identified Jesus as a suitable successor to Osimhen, and they may present an offer that Arsenal finds difficult to reject, particularly if they decide to sell Osimhen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even if we want to sell Jesus, Napoli should struggle to add him to their squad because he would not come cheap.

The striker makes us tick and losing him would be a significant blow unless we sign someone much better as a replacement.

Considering how much progress we are making and how fast we are making it, we also expect Jesus to reject the chance to leave us now.

He knows he will win trophies with us and Napoli seems to be on a path back to mediocrity after winning their league last season.

