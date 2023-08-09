Napoli far ahead of Arsenal in race for Spanish midfielder

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Gabri Veiga’s progress since the previous season, recognising his potential to deliver standout performances while playing for Celta Vigo.

The young Spanish talent has showcased remarkable displays with his current team, capturing the attention of prestigious clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

While these Premier League and Spanish clubs have displayed interest in Veiga, their pursuit hasn’t translated into concrete efforts to secure his services.

This has created an opening for another team to take significant steps towards acquiring the Spanish midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Veiga’s future via Twitter, revealing that the Spanish player has agreed to a move to Napoli.

Currently, Napoli is engaged in negotiations with Celta Vigo to finalise an agreement for Veiga’s transfer. Although the initial bid from Napoli was turned down, talks are ongoing as both sides work towards a potential deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Veiga was an exciting player to watch and follow last season and would add some Spanish flair to any club he joins next.

However, he will struggle to get into our team if he makes a move to the Emirates in this campaign.

We already have too many players in our squad, so adding him to the team makes little to no sense at the moment.

