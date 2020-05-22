Napoli fix price for Arsenal target who is also interesting another Serie A giant

Arkadiusz Milik is a man in-demand as several teams look to take him away from Napoli before he enters the final year of his current contract.

Arsenal has been one of his major suitors as the Gunners prepare for life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon captain looks set to leave the Emirates as he cannot agree on a new contract with Arsenal.

The Gunners recognise the risk of the former Borussia Dortmund man leaving them and they have made Milik a target to replace him, reports Le10Sport.

The Poland striker has been one of the best strikers in Italy since he joined Napoli from Ajax.

However, he has mostly been used as a backup to Dries Mertens and as he enters the final year of his deal, he is looking to opt for a new challenge.

The same report is claiming that Napoli recognises the fact that they might have to sell him in the summer and they have set an asking price for him.

With Juventus also interested in signing him, Napoli has set a price in the range of €40 – €50 million if any team wants to sign him in the summer.

This price would be a lot for Arsenal to pay, but if they sell Aubameyang, they may have the money to sign Milik as a replacement.