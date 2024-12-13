Napoli hatches a plan to snap up Arsenal man in January

Jakub Kiwior has been seeing more game time for Arsenal recently, filling in during the absences of Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhães, both of whom have been sidelined due to injury. The Gunners’ decision to keep Kiwior, despite adding Calafiori to their squad in the summer, has proven to be a wise one, as it has provided valuable depth in the defensive department. Mikel Arteta’s foresight in bolstering his defence has certainly been vindicated by recent events, with Kiwior stepping up when needed. However, despite this increased involvement, the Poland international is reportedly not entirely satisfied with his role as a backup at the Emirates.

Kiwior has been on the radar of top Italian clubs since the last transfer window, and now, with the January window approaching, at least one club is prepared to make a move for him. Despite Arsenal’s firm stance that Kiwior is not for sale, reports indicate that Napoli remains particularly interested in securing his signature. The Naples-based club is said to be determined to bring the centre-back back to Serie A, with Antonio Conte backing the move. The former Tottenham manager believes that Kiwior would be a valuable addition to his squad, which has further fueled Napoli’s pursuit of the player.

According to Calcio Napoli24, the Serie A giants are now shifting their strategy to go through Kiwior’s agents in a bid to facilitate the transfer. The agents are expected to meet with the club in the coming weeks to explore ways to bring Kiwior to Naples in January.

While Kiwior’s potential departure remains a possibility, Arsenal will likely want to keep him until the end of the season, especially given his recent performances in a time of need. With his solid contributions in recent weeks, it would make sense for the Gunners to retain him until the summer when they will have a better chance to make a suitable replacement. Kiwior has proven his value in the squad, and keeping him around for the remainder of the season would be the most prudent course of action for Arteta and Arsenal.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…