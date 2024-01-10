Napoli journalist confirms Arsenal have refused to sell Tomiyasu

Mikel Arteta wants to add good players to his team, but he also doesn’t want to lose his key players.

Some Gooners think they’ll easily get their top winter transfer targets if they sell some of their players and boost their transfer kitty. Because of this, some good players who aren’t automatic starters have been linked with moves away if good offers come in for their services.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is one player who keeps being linked with a move away from Arsenal this winter. A lot of Italian teams have been linked with signing him in the last few months. At one point, Bayern Munich was also linked.

Well It has been revealed that Napoli recently asked about the possibility of signing him. As expected, Arsenal would not let the fan favorite go, though. They told the Italian side that he was not for sale.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato said yesterday on Tg Sport on RAI Play: “Last night (Sunday) too, Arsenal reiterated their no for Kiwior and (above all) Tomiyasu, the true passion of the Campania management.”

After an injury-filled 2022–23 season where he failed to help the team, Tomiyasu has had a great start to this season (though injuries have tried to slow him down). He has shown that he is the only player besides Zinchenko who can play the inverted full-back role. He can play either right-back or left-back. He can also fill in for William Saliba. There is no question that he is a key part of Arteta’s plan.

There is talk that Arsenal is trying to give him a new deal, which would be good as it secures his future at the Emirates.

Daniel O