Napoli lining up Arsenal man as a replacement for departing star

One player that will most likely leave Arsenal this summer is Sokratis Papastathopoulos and the latest report from Italy seems to support that.

The Greek defender has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and the arrival of William Saliba and Gabriel will push him even further down the pecking order.

The defender struggled to play towards the end of last season and he was even played out of position in the last few times he played for the club.

With just a year left on his current deal at the Emirates, it seems that the handwriting is on the wall in terms of his departure.

One team that has been linked with a move for him is Napoli as the Italians prepare to challenge for the Italian league title in the next campaign.

Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness is claiming that the Greek defender is closer to joining the Italians than any of their targets should they sell Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender is attracting the attention of several top teams this summer including Manchester City and Manchester United.

If he moves to any of his major suitors, Sokratis will be brought in to replace him.

Sokratis is already 32 and Arsenal will know that they have to sell him this summer or risk losing him for nothing after this season.