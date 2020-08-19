Napoli makes late move to hijack Arsenal’s Gabriel move

Napoli has made a late attempt to convince Gabriel to ignore a move to Arsenal and join them, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian seemed to be on his way to Arsenal earlier today after three teams including the Gunners had a bid for him accepted.

He has reportedly spoken with all the teams and was impressed more by Arsenal’s proposal, but Napoli isn’t giving up on his chase that easily, according to the report.

It claims that the Italians are making another effort to see him choose them instead of Mikel Arteta’s side and the offer being made to him is “a big salary deal”.

Gabriel has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal recently as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defence after a problematic campaign.

Gabriel is one of several defenders that have been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, but with Lille more than happy to sell, he looks like the target that will join Mikel Arteta’s revolution.

The 22-year-old was also wanted by Everton, but the report claims that the Toffees are firmly behind in the race to sign him now.

Gabriel will become the second defender from the French Ligue 1 that will debut for Arsenal in the coming season if he does eventually sign as the Gunners will be welcoming William Saliba from his loan spell at Saint Etienne as well.