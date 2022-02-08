Napoli makes plans to stop Arsenal from signing their striker

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Arsenal and other European clubs in the next transfer window.

The Nigerian is one of the more reliable strikers in Europe now and he delivered for Lille before moving to Naples.

He is the main striker for the Neapolitans and hopes to fire them to a Champions League place at the end of this season.

He is an important part of their first-team plans and will be a huge loss if he left the Serie A side.

They know this and are now planning to extend his current deal with them a little longer.

CalcioNapoli24 via Fichajes.net claims the Italian side has already spoken to the player’s entourage, and they have informed them they will offer him a contract extension.

His expiring deal means they could lose him for a small transfer fee or he could even run down his contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is natural for a club to want to protect the value of its assets and that is what Napoli is doing now.

They know he would certainly be attracted to a move to a top side in the nearest future.

Handing him a new deal will not stop that from happening, but it will help them negotiate a good transfer fee.

Arsenal will still move for him in the summer if they decide he is the man to take their club to the next level.