Napoli open the door for Arsenal target to leave in the summer

If Arsenal is serious about signing Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli, this summer could be their best chance to land the Polish striker.

Mundo Napoli is claiming that Napoli would allow the attacker to leave if any team can pay £35 million for him.

The report further claims that Schalke 04 are his most serious suitors at the moment, but the Germans are not ready to offer what the Italians are asking for.

Apparently, Arsenal has been targeting Milik for a long time and the club still sees him as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The attacker also has just one year left on his current deal with the Italians after this season and that could see them significantly lower his asking price to avoid losing him for nothing after next year.

Mikel Arteta is struggling to hold on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette with both strikers considering their futures after a poor season for the club.

Aubameyang is the club’s top priority as he enters the final year of his current deal, Lacazette is concerned after being dropped in favour of Eddie Nketiah in the last few league games.

Arteta has also lined up moves for the likes of Jonathan David and Odsonne Edouard.