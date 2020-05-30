Napoli plans a double raid for two Arsenal Ligue 1 targets

Napoli seems to be one of the teams fighting hard with Arsenal for our summer targets. The Gunners have been linked with a number of players ahead of the next transfer window, including players that the Italians are keen on according to a report out of France.

Just like Arsenal, the Italians had a managerial change when this campaign has already started, and they also face losing some of their players in the summer.

They have plans to overhaul their team and some of the players that Arsenal have been linked to have also been linked with the Naples side.

Le10Sport is claiming that Napoli is interested in signing Lille’s duo, Victor Osimhen and Gabriel.

Both players have been linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s side with the Nigerian being considered as a replacement for the outgoing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Gabriel is considered a partner for William Saliba.

The Italians, claims Le10Sport, have already opened talks with Lille over Osimhen and they have told them to reduce their 50 million Euros asking price for the forward before the move can happen.

Arsenal has a number of alternative targets for the positions that they want Osimhen and Gabriel to fill, Arteta might turn away from these players if they are beyond their budget due to competition for their signatures.