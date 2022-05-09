Napoli posing a threat to Arsenal’s bid for 19-year-old Scotsman

Napoli has become interested in a move for Aaron Hickey and it is threatening to derail Arsenal’s plan for him.

The 19-year-old has been a sensation in Serie A where he plays for Bologna and clubs are noticing him.

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares as a backup to Kieran Tierney at the start of this season.

However, the Portugal Under21 star is error-prone and that has cost the Gunners recently.

They could offload him in the summer and sign Hickey as a replacement.

However, they are not the only club monitoring the former Hearts teenage star and a report via Sport Witness claims Napoli is serious too.

The Serie A club faltered in their bid to win their league title this season and they will look to add new players to their squad at the end of the campaign.

If both clubs reach an agreement with Bologna for his signature, Hickey will need to decide where he wants to go next.

A move to Napoli keeps him in Serie A, but can he ignore the lure of playing in the Premier League?

Most players cannot ignore the EPL and that could be what helps Arsenal to win the race for his signature.

