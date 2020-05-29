Napoli prepared to battle with Arsenal for impressive Nigerian striker

Napoli has become the latest team to show interest in Club Brugge’s Arsenal target, Emmanuel Dennis reports Football Italia.

The Nigerian’s stock rose this season after he enjoyed fine performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Europa League.

He is one of two Nigerian forwards who are highly sought after this season, the other being Victor Osimhen.

Both players have been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, however, Osimhen’s asking price is proving a problem for most of his suitors and Arsenal has turned their attention to Dennis.

However, Football Italia is claiming that the Gunners will face tough competition from Napoli for his signature.

The Naples side had wanted to sign Osimhen too, but they have also been put off by Lille’s asking price and they want Dennis now.

The Italians are reportedly preparing to lose the likes of Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne and Dennis represents a good replacement for them.

Mikel Arteta is preparing for his first summer transfer window as Arsenal’s manager and the Spaniard will be hoping that the club can back him this summer to beat other teams to his targets.