Napoli ready to cash in on in-form striker who Arsenal wanted

Arsenal could be handed the chance to sign one of the hottest strikers in Europe as a replacement for the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

Both strikers will be out of a contract at the end of this season and it seems almost certain that they will be allowed to leave the Emirates for free.

If they leave, Arsenal will replace them and there is hardly a striker as hot as Victor Osimhen right now.

The Nigerian was on the radar of Arsenal a year ago when it seemed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would leave the club.

Football Italia reported at the time that he was waiting for the Gunners to make a move for him.

However, they never did and he joined Napoli from Lille instead.

He struggled in his first season in Italy, but he has started this one very well and Todofichajes says Napoli is now looking to cash in on him.

It claims that the Italian club wants to take advantage of his fine form to sell him now so they will earn money to reinvest in other areas of the team.

The striker is on the path to scoring a lot of goals this season and if Arsenal wants a proven goalscorer with many years ahead of him, he is the perfect choice for them.