Napoli reportedly planning a return to Italy for Jakub Kiwior

The January transfer window is not too far away now and it will provide teams with the perfect opportunity of refreshing their squad for the remainder of the season ahead.

For Arsenal, particularly looking at our struggles recently we’ll definitely be having an eye on the transfer incomings the club can manage to negotiate before the window closes (still far away).

With that said however, we’ll also have some players that should be moved on at the slightest opportunity. Though they’re not much and can always wait in the summer, if the right offer comes (for the club) then we should be getting rid as soon as possible. One of such players in the squad currently is Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish international has had a pretty underwhelming career at the Arsenal so far, this has been in part due to many factors, with one being the presence of Gabriel and Saliba. This season, he has failed to pose a threat to either of them which is understandable, but he should be doing better either way. Furthermore his performance against Bournemouth didn’t help his case either, he got substituted after coming on as a substitute himself which should just tell you how badly he performed in that game.

This along with the fact that he won’t get anywhere near the starting eleven when everyone’s fit should make him a prime candidate to be moved on as soon as possible. With that said, we’ll be happy to know that there is interest in the player in the market.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Serie A side Napoli are considering a loan move with an obligation to buy for Jakub Kiwior as they ramp up their search for a new center back. This isn’t the first time he’s been linked to a move back to Italy given the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus and Bologna have all held interests at a certain points in the past. It’s uncertain how serious the interest is from Napoli, if it’s not concrete then we’ll know that there will be no shortage of suitors for his signature!

Would you all be in agreement with the club letting Kiwior in January?

