Napoli reveal Scott McTominay stance as Arsenal and Man United circle

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Napoli have taken a firm stance amid the increasing interest in midfielder Scott McTominay. The Scotland international’s resurgence has not gone unnoticed in the Italian capital, with his fortunes dramatically improving since moving to Napoli in summer 2024. He scored twelve goals in his maiden Serie A campaign, helping Napoli to a Scudetto. The midfielder has been equally impressive this campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in fifteen games already. His performances have quickly made him a fan favourite in Italy, and he has been drawing the interest of some big names in recent weeks. Arsenal as well as former club Manchester United have been linked with a move for the midfielder in recent times, but it remains uncertain whether Napoli would be willing to sell. The Gunners are reportedly targeting him due to his versatility and steel as a potential complement to Declan Rice in midfield, while the Red Devils seek to add balance to their midfield.

Napoli Set Firm Conditions For A Sale

CaughtOffside has revealed that Napoli have no intentions of letting their starman go so easily. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set a firm asking price of £60 million for the twenty eight year old, a fee that might be too steep for the Gunners. Furthermore, the report also revealed that the player is happy in Italy and has settled into Antonio Conte’s long term project at Napoli. Unless a substantial offer comes in, a move before the summer of 2026 appears unlikely. If Arsenal were to make a move for the Scottish midfielder, it will likely come next summer. Various reports have suggested the club will oversee a quiet winter transfer window, choosing a reactive approach in the winter and that could hamper a move for the midfielder.

At this stage, any serious move from Arsenal would likely depend on departures, squad adjustments and the club’s long term planning for midfield roles. Supporters following the latest transfer speculation may also enjoy best online sports betting while keeping up with the fixtures and latest developments, as Arsenal follow an emphatic 4-1 NLD win over Tottenham with fixtures against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and Chelsea on Sunday.

What Should Arsenal Do Next

The links to Scott McTominay have begun to gather momentum in recent days and the player fits several traits favoured by Arteta, particularly his engine, aggression and willingness to break into the box. However, Napoli are in a strong financial position and the midfielder is an established starter under Conte, making any transfer negotiation long and complex.