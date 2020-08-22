Napoli targeting Arsenal defender if they miss out on Gabriel

According to the Italian journalist, Ciro Venerato, Napoli is considering a move for Shkodran Mustafi if they miss out on signing Gabriel to Arsenal.

The Italians are battling Arsenal and Manchester United for the signature of Gabriel from Lille (SkySports).

The Brazilian defender has emerged as a top target for the trio and he will most likely sign for one of them.

The latest reports claim that Arsenal is leading the race to sign him after having their bid for his signature accepted by the French side.

Napoli and Manchester United are looking to hijack the Gunners’ move for him and that is making him take more time to decide on his next home.

Venerato spoke to a Napoli outlet recently and he claimed that Napoli will look to sign Mustafi should they eventually miss out on signing Gabriel.

Sokratis is another defender that they are looking to sign with reports claiming that they have even held talks with the Greek defender before now (The Sun).

Venerato told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “If Gabriel fades? At that point Napoli will turn to a plan B, in addition to Sokratis, there is also talk of Mustafi, also coming out of Arsenal.

“Another name, an old scouting obsession would be Todibo of Barcelona.”