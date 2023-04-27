Nasri opens up on playing and working with Arteta at Arsenal and Man City

Former Arsenal and Manchester City man Samir Nasri has opened up on what Mikel Arteta was like as a player and coach.

Nasri did not play with the Spaniard at Arsenal before moving to City, but they trained together when the current Gunners gaffer was the assistant manager there and seemed to follow Arteta’s playing career.

They worked together for some months at City before the Frenchman left and Arteta is now the manager of Arsenal.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the best young coaches in Europe this season and Nasri reveals he still played with the lads when he first became a coach at City.

The Frenchman also admits he is not surprised Arteta is succeeding as a coach because he was a leader as a player.

He says via The Daily Mail:

‘The first year, Mikel was still a bit of a player, he took part in training with us. Then he took on more responsibilities,’ he said.

‘He explained the exercises very well, he was a passionate person who knew his subject.

‘I’m not surprised at what is happening to him today because even when he was a player, he was a real leader.’

Arteta has been a superb manager and was a leader in the Arsenal dressing room when he played for the Gunners.

He has transformed the club as its gaffer, and we expect the standard he has set to remain.

