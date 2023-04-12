Nasri reveals why he joined Arsenal despite having a better offer from another club

Samir Nasri is best remembered by Arsenal’s fans for forcing a move to Manchester City, but the Frenchman had a good career on their books.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now full of bright talents and when Arsene Wenger was the manager, France supplied a good number of overseas players to the club.

Nasri was one of the club’s finest imports after breaking onto the scene at Olympique Marseille and he had offers from several clubs for his signature.

The attacker could have made more money if he moved to Lyon, but he chose to come to Arsenal instead because he could not join a rival in France.

He reveals this via The Sun:

“We spoke, and their contract offer was better than Arsenal’s,

“But I couldn’t go to Lyon. I’m from Marseille, I couldn’t do that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nasri was a very fine player but left us when we needed him the most for nothing but money and showed no loyalty.

Most Arsenal fans do not remember any of his fine displays for us and it shows how footballers could choose money over a good legacy.

The club is now in a healthier position and we expect to keep most of our current options in the group with a better deal when a rival wants them.