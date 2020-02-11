Arsenal News Arsenal Transfer News

Arsenal in the hunt for proven Premier League star perfect for Arteta-ball

Arsenal linked with summer transfer interest in Nathan Ake.

Arsenal could reportedly pursue the transfer of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in a bid to strengthen at the back this summer.

It seems the Gunners have a long list of targets for next season, with manager Mikel Arteta perhaps understandably keen to undergo something of a major overhaul at the Emirates Stadium.

Among his long list of targets is impressive Bournemouth star Ake, according to the Daily Mail, with the Dutchman seen as ideal for Arteta’s preferred style of play.

The former Chelsea man is a strong defensive player but also comfortable playing out from the back – something increasingly used by the top teams and something Arteta will have played a key part in working on during his time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City.

It would be good to see that at Arsenal, with the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos not really looking up to the job at the moment.

Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. McLovin says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:33 am

    If they get relegated, then maybe yes. If not, no thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs