National manager hands huge responsibility to Arsenal man

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Declan Rice is now the vice-captain of the England national team, as the midfielder continues to impress for both Arsenal and his country.

Rice was already a captain at West Ham before joining Arsenal, highlighting that his leadership qualities have long been recognised. His influence on and off the pitch has remained a defining feature of his career, and he has quickly established himself as one of the most important figures in the England squad.

At the start of the 2025 2026 season, there were calls for him to replace Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain, reflecting the growing respect he commands within elite football circles. His performances and attitude throughout the campaign reinforced why many regard him as a natural leader.

It remains uncertain whether he will eventually succeed Odegaard as captain at the Emirates, but it would not be surprising if he is one day handed the armband should the Norwegian step down in the future.

Leadership Role with England

Within the England camp, Rice is regarded as a highly respected and influential presence. He is viewed as one of the natural leaders in the squad, and his growing responsibility suggests he could eventually become the permanent captain following Harry Kane.

Tuchel’s latest decision underlines that progression, with Rice now officially moving closer to that role.

The German coach said via Mirror Football: “I think I would say Declan is my vice captain.”

When asked whether Rice was aware of the decision, Tuchel added: “That is a good question. I was just thinking about it. Whether it is an official thing or not.

“But I think we had this talk when Harry was not in camp with us. Was it against Wales? We started with Ollie Watkins and I think Declan was captain. That was where I told him.”

Rising Influence

Rice’s elevation within the England setup further strengthens his reputation as one of the leading midfielders in world football. His combination of consistency, leadership, and tactical intelligence continues to make him a central figure for both club and country.

As his role continues to grow, he is increasingly seen as a potential future England captain, with his development closely followed by supporters and coaching staff alike.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…