National team coach bask in Arsenal man’s development

Norway’s national team manager, Ståle Solbakken, has commented on the development of Martin Odegaard, noting that the Arsenal midfielder has continued to improve since he began working with him.

Odegaard is considered a rare talent who was hailed as a prodigy in his early career, but many players with such high expectations fail to live up to the hype. Odegaard faced challenges in gaining relevance during his time at Real Madrid, with some coaches doubting his abilities.

However, Mikel Arteta’s arrival at Arsenal has been a turning point for Odegaard. Under Arteta’s guidance, he has experienced a resurgence in his career and has emerged as one of the top players in the world.

As players prepare to represent their national team, Solbakken tells Dagbladet:

“During the time I’ve been coaching [him], he has only gotten better and better and better. He’s become a better and better captain. He’s become a better and better player. He is more and more central – both for our team and Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been superb for us, and if anyone deserves credit for his development in the last few seasons, that individual should be Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal gaffer took Odegaard under his wings and made the midfielder one of the finest players around the continent.

