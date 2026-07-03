National team furious that Arsenal used their player in Champions League final

Jurrien Timber missed the World Cup with the Netherlands after suffering an injury setback, and the Dutch national team were eliminated from the tournament earlier than many had expected.

The Arsenal defender had already been sidelined during the closing weeks of the domestic season, although he was surprisingly declared fit enough to feature in the Champions League final. Timber eventually appeared as a substitute during the match, despite concerns surrounding his physical condition at the time.

That decision reportedly worsened the injury issue that had already troubled him, leading to a lengthy absence and ultimately preventing him from representing the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Although Timber was initially included in the squad for the tournament, he later withdrew before the competition began and was replaced by another player ahead of the opening fixtures.

Concerns over Arsenal decision

According to The Sun, there is frustration within the Netherlands camp regarding Arsenal’s handling of the defender’s fitness situation before the tournament.

The report claims some figures within the national setup believe Arsenal should have allowed Timber additional recovery time instead of involving him in the Champions League final while he was still not fully fit.

There is also a belief that the club should have considered the importance of the upcoming World Cup and the possibility that rushing his return could lead to further complications.

Netherlands suffers a disappointing exit

The Netherlands entered the competition with high expectations and a squad containing several of the most talented players currently competing in European football.

However, despite the quality available within the team, they failed to progress as far as anticipated and suffered an unexpectedly early exit from the tournament.

While Timber’s absence was undoubtedly a setback for the national side, there is also recognition that his presence alone may not have been enough to completely change the outcome, given the broader issues surrounding the team’s performances during key matches.

The situation has nevertheless increased scrutiny surrounding Arsenal’s decision-making regarding player fitness and recovery management at a crucial stage of the season.