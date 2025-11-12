National team ignored Arsenal’s request to keep their player in London

Riccardo Calafiori is set to miss Italy’s upcoming match against Moldova due to a hip injury, raising questions over whether he should have travelled to the national team’s camp. The Arsenal left-back has been one of the club’s standout performers this season, providing defensive stability and attacking support on the flank. His importance to both club and country has been clear, particularly as Italy prepare for crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures, including their challenge against Norway for a place at next year’s tournament.

Calafiori has established himself as a key figure in Italy’s national team setup, with his tactical intelligence and consistency earning him recognition from both teammates and coaching staff. His presence offers balance and security in defence, while also contributing to the team’s offensive transitions. Given his form and influence, it is understandable that Italy would wish to have him available for selection, yet Arsenal were reportedly concerned about the risks associated with his participation.

Injury Concerns and Assessment

Prior to travelling to the international camp, Arsenal had informed Italy that Calafiori was managing a hip injury sustained during the club’s game against Sunderland. Ideally, the defender would have remained in London to recover fully, avoiding unnecessary strain. Despite this, the national team requested his presence for evaluation and assessment. According to Football Italia, the player underwent a medical examination upon arrival but was unable to train with his teammates due to the injury.

The assessment confirmed that Calafiori is not fit to participate in Italy’s first fixture of the international window against Moldova. While the issue is not considered career-threatening, it is significant enough to prevent him from contributing safely in the match. The decision reflects a cautious approach by both club and country to ensure the player’s long-term health and availability.

Club Priorities and Player Management

For Arsenal, losing Calafiori, even temporarily, would be a major setback. The left-back has cemented his place as the first-choice option in his position, excelling defensively and providing attacking width. His consistency and reliability make him a cornerstone of the squad, and the club will be keen to ensure he is fully fit before returning to competitive action. Arsenal is likely to continue monitoring his recovery closely, prioritising his health over short-term participation for Italy.

Calafiori will now focus on regaining full fitness and maintaining his form for the remainder of the season. The club hopes that by managing his workload carefully, he can continue to perform at a high level for Arsenal while remaining available for future national team commitments.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…