Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has come to the defence of Viktor Gyokeres, who has faced criticism for a recent dip in goal-scoring form. Although Gyokeres has netted three league goals for Arsenal this season, he has gone six consecutive matches without scoring, placing him under the spotlight.

Tomasson Backs Gyokeres’ Performances

High expectations often accompany a significant transfer fee, and players are expected to deliver consistently. Gyokeres has been making intelligent runs in games, creating opportunities for his teammates, yet the lack of goals has drawn scrutiny. Speaking ahead of Sweden’s upcoming international fixtures, Tomasson emphasised the striker’s positive contributions. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

“Viktor Gyokeres is in very good form at the moment and is very good. If people say he doesn’t have an impact (on matches), then they don’t understand football and don’t have a clue about football. He creates space for other players, works on the ball and makes runs. It’s excellent and he scores goals almost all the time, so he has an impact and has been very good. It’s always nice, as you need time when you come to a new club.”

Gyokeres’ Role for Sweden

Sweden will rely on Gyokeres being in peak condition for their upcoming matches, as qualification for the next World Cup is at stake. Despite the temporary goal drought, his national team manager highlighted his overall effectiveness on the pitch, from movement and positioning to assisting in creating opportunities.

While his recent performances at Arsenal have been underwhelming compared with his form at Sporting Club, Tomasson’s comments underline the value Gyokeres brings beyond just scoring. His work rate and tactical awareness remain integral to both his club and country, suggesting that the striker’s contribution is far more significant than goal statistics alone.

