National team manager could spoil Arsenal’s plan for a top talent

AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit is one of the most talked-about youngsters in Europe at the moment, and Arsenal are among the clubs following him closely. The midfielder has attracted growing attention through his performances, with leading sides continuing to monitor whether the right moment has arrived to make a formal move.

Many expect him to join one of Europe’s top clubs soon, and that transfer could happen at the end of this term. Arsenal may therefore need to increase their interest quickly if they want to place themselves in a strong position ahead of rivals also tracking his progress.

Arsenal Face Rising Competition

The Gunners are not alone in their admiration. Several other major clubs across the world of football are also paying close attention to Smit and would welcome the opportunity to bring him into their squad once the current campaign has concluded.

That level of interest means Arsenal cannot afford to be passive if they truly want to sign him. Smit is said to be open to the transfer and has continued working as hard as possible to ensure that he keeps improving. According to AS, Ronald Koeman has been pushing for the move.

Barcelona Could Be Strong Contenders

Koeman is reportedly urging Barcelona to sign Smit, viewing him as a terrific youngster who could improve their squad if they succeed in bringing him to the club. His backing could become significant as Barcelona assess their options before the next transfer window opens.

The Catalans already possess several top midfielders in their current squad, yet Koeman is believed to be outlining why missing out on Smit could prove costly. He is said to feel it would be especially damaging if another leading club were allowed to secure the midfielder first.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain firmly in the picture and will know that hesitation may reduce their chances of completing a deal. Interest from Barcelona and other elite sides means the race for Smit could become one of the more closely watched transfer stories of the coming months.

With expectations growing that he will leave AZ Alkmaar soon, the next steps taken by interested clubs may be decisive. Arsenal have recognised his talent, but turning admiration into a successful transfer may now depend on how quickly and how strongly they choose to act.