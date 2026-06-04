National team manager eases fears over Arsenal man’s injury

William Saliba reportedly aggravated a back injury while playing for Arsenal in the Champions League final, raising concerns that the French defender could miss the World Cup.

The centre-back has been named in France’s squad for the tournament and remains one of the nation’s most important players, making his fitness a significant concern ahead of the competition. Given his influence for both club and country, any injury issue involving Saliba is always likely to attract considerable attention.

France left several talented players out of their final squad selection, meaning it would be a major setback if they travelled to the World Cup with one of their key defenders unable to make a meaningful contribution.

France Receive Positive Fitness News

Saliba has consistently delivered high-level performances over recent seasons and continues to play a vital role for both Arsenal and the French national team. His inclusion in the World Cup squad came as little surprise considering his importance and reliability.

Supporters have been eager to learn whether he will be available for selection during the tournament, particularly after concerns emerged regarding his physical condition following the Champions League final.

Fortunately for France, there now appears to be growing confidence that the defender will be fit enough to play a part in the competition.

Deschamps Provides Encouraging Update

France manager Didier Deschamps has several high-quality defensive options at his disposal and will have the flexibility to rotate his squad when required. Nevertheless, he expects Saliba to be available for the tournament.

According to ESPN, Deschamps addressed the defender’s condition by saying: “William is fine and will be managed. If he had needed to play tomorrow, he would have played (the match against the Ivory Coast).”

The update will provide reassurance to both France and Arsenal supporters, who will be hoping to see Saliba feature prominently over the coming weeks.

His availability would represent a significant boost for France as they prepare for the challenges of the World Cup, while Arsenal supporters will also be encouraged by indications that the injury is not as serious as initially feared. Saliba is expected to remain an important figure for his national team throughout the tournament if he continues to recover as anticipated.

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