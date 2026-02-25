National team manager insists Arsenal man has made huge contributions

Sweden manager Graham Potter would have been encouraged to see his striker Viktor Gyokeres score twice for Arsenal at the weekend. The forward delivered a decisive contribution, reminding supporters of his quality in front of goal.

The Swede has shown flashes of strong form for the Gunners this season. However, his performances have lacked consistency, and his overall campaign has not quite met expectations. Given the reputation he built before arriving in England, there has been limited patience from observers. Many expected him to score freely at the Emirates from the outset.

Arsenal remain keen to ensure he finds greater consistency. Stability in front of the goal will be crucial as the club competes across multiple competitions.

International Expectations Rising

Sweden also needs Gyokeres to rediscover his best form. The national side faces a crucial World Cup playoff following a disappointing qualifying campaign. A return to confidence at club level could significantly benefit his country.

If he performs strongly for Arsenal, there is every chance he can carry that momentum into international football. Sweden will hope he can lead the line effectively and inspire qualification for the next World Cup. His influence could prove decisive during such a high-pressure stage.

Potter Offers Perspective

Every player experiences fluctuations in form. Gyokeres’ recent displays suggest he has struggled at times to justify the minutes he receives. Nonetheless, Potter understands the different phases in a player’s career and believes the striker has still made an important contribution.

As reported by AftonBladet, Potter said, “I think he has contributed to where Arsenal are as a team in all four competitions, but every player sometimes goes through a period where they receive a bit of criticism. That is part of the job.”

Potter’s comments underline his support for the forward. While acknowledging the criticism, he emphasised Gyokeres’ broader impact on Arsenal’s campaign. The coming weeks will offer the striker an opportunity to silence doubts and demonstrate his value at both club and international level.