National team manager reveals injured Arsenal man might still play for them

Martin Odegaard has been instrumental to Arsenal this season as they bid to end their wait for a top-four finish.

The Norwegian only joined the club permanently last season, and they have made him their captain.

He is also the captain of his country’s national team and has both armbands because of his fine performances for his nation and club.

The midfielder has been a good addition to the Arsenal squad, and his influence on their current league standings cannot be overstated.

He missed their 3-0 win against Brentford at the weekend because of an injury, but he had already been named in the Norway squad for this international window.

The midfielder should ideally pull out of the squad, but his national team manager, Ståle Solbakken, has now delivered an update on how his international window will look.

TV2 quotes him saying: “They are the ones who have had ‘hands on him’ up until now, and they are in dialogue,” he added.

“He’s not doing well now. Now it’s a matter of getting a final decision on whether he can be in both or one game. We’ll certainly see him in Norway, either as a player or a ‘fourth coach’. It means a lot to have him.”

Odegaard is one of our most important players and we need to have him back in good shape after the international break.

We understand that he is a key player for the Norwegians, but it doesn’t help anyone to field him when he is not fully fit.

