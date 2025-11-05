National team manager says no one knows when Arsenal man will be fit again

Norway national team manager Ståle Solbakken has provided an update on Martin Odegaard’s fitness as he announced his squad for the upcoming international break. The Arsenal midfielder has been sidelined with injury over the past few weeks, and while he is progressing in his recovery, his return to full fitness remains uncertain.

Odegaard’s presence will be crucial for both club and country in the coming weeks. Arsenal face a series of important fixtures this month, and having their captain available could significantly influence their performances. Similarly, Norway have the opportunity to secure World Cup qualification, and the inclusion of Odegaard, who has been a key contributor throughout the qualification campaign, would be a major boost. The midfielder’s creative influence has been evident, with several assists highlighting his direct impact on Norway’s performances.

Uncertainty Surrounding Odegaard’s Return

Despite positive signs in his rehabilitation, Odegaard has now been ruled out of Norway’s upcoming matches. The exact timeline for his return remains unclear, reflecting both the seriousness of his injury and the cautious approach being taken by Arsenal and the national team staff. The club and the player are prioritising a complete recovery to ensure that he can return to action safely and perform at his usual high level.

Solbakken acknowledged the situation when asked about Odegaard’s availability, speaking via VG:

“It is an injury. You have to call Arsenal about that. He is well on his way in his rehab, but when he will be ready, neither he, Arsenal nor we know, as of now.”

Importance for Club and Country

Odegaard’s absence represents a significant loss for both Arsenal and Norway, given his influence on the pitch and leadership qualities. While his rehabilitation continues, both the club and the national team must plan without him for the immediate future. His eventual return is anticipated with interest, as his creativity, vision, and consistency make him a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s midfield and a central contributor to Norway’s World Cup ambitions.

Until then, both sides will need to adapt and rely on other players to fill the void left by the midfielder, while closely monitoring his progress to ensure a safe and effective return to competitive football.

