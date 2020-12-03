National team tempt Wenger with a return to management, he said no

Serbian outlet, Informer, has revealed that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was offered the managerial job of the Serbian national team, but he turned it down.

Having just missed out on a place in the next Euros to Scotland, the Serbs wanted to make a big name manager their next head coach so that he can guide the players in the right direction.

Wenger is one of the biggest names in football management that is unattached at the moment after he left Arsenal in 2018.

The Frenchman is currently working for FIFA and he is one manager who might help any team that he joins.

However, it seems that he isn’t looking to leave his current administrative role for a new managerial position at the moment.

This is because the report claims that he was offered the job and assured that money wasn’t a problem.

A national team managerial job is expected to be attractive to the Frenchman because he will not have to work every day as a club manager since international football only comes once in a while.

Arsenal is still showing a lot of Arsene Wenger’s legacy even though it has been more than two years that he left the club, but Mikel Arteta is trying his best to rewrite the club’s culture.