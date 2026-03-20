National team worries that Arsenal man may not be fit for World Cup

Mikel Merino remains sidelined after undergoing surgery for an injury that necessitated the procedure.

His absence has been felt keenly by the Arsenal team, as his versatility allows him to contribute effectively both in midfield and in attack. It remains uncertain whether he will regain full fitness in time to feature again this season.

The Gunners regard him as one of their most valuable players and have been making every effort to facilitate his recovery while continuing to achieve results in his absence. Their focus is on ensuring that the team maintains its performance levels until Merino is able to return.

Impact on Arsenal

Merino’s presence on the pitch provides Arsenal with tactical flexibility, and his ability to influence both defensive and offensive phases of play has been missed. The club is reportedly monitoring his rehabilitation closely, understanding that his eventual return could prove decisive in the closing stages of the season.

Spain is also keeping a close eye on Merino’s recovery. The midfielder has been recognised as one of the national team’s finest players and has an impressive goal-scoring record when representing La Roja. With the World Cup approaching this summer, Spain is eager to ensure that all their key performers, including Merino, are available and in peak condition for the tournament.

Concerns for the World Cup

Despite following his recovery diligently, Spain has no confirmed timeline for Merino’s return to full fitness, which has reportedly raised concerns over his availability for the World Cup, as cited by Sport Witness. The national team requires him to regain match fitness by participating in games for Arsenal before the season concludes, to be considered for selection. Until he achieves this, it remains unclear whether he will be able to join Spain for the international competition.

Merino’s situation illustrates the delicate balance between club commitments and international ambitions, with both Arsenal and Spain closely monitoring his progress in the hope that he can contribute at the highest level once more.