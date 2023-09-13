National teammate defends Arsenal man from criticism over lack of goals

Martin Odegaard established himself as one of the top-scoring midfielders in the Premier League last season, and he remains a dependable source of goals for Arsenal.

In the current campaign, Odegaard has continued to exert his influence at Arsenal, and it is expected that he will contribute significantly in terms of goal-scoring before the season concludes.

While Odegaard excels in an Arsenal shirt, his goal-scoring prowess has not been as pronounced when representing Norway. Fortunately, Norway can rely on the prolific Erling Haaland as a goal-scoring machine, which mitigates the need for additional goals from Odegaard.

Nonetheless, there are Norwegian fans who desire more goals from Odegaard. In response to these expectations, Odegaard’s compatriot and teammate, Stefan Strandberg, has come to his defense.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“No one comes close to understanding how much Martin means to us. You see what happens on the pitch. There are many who talk about the fact that he has delivered too few goals, but what he has done for the national team here in recent years… I have no words. The hours he puts in off the pitch to bring us together, for us to develop and for us to become a group that fights together.

“He probably gets a lot of praise in the media, but, in my eyes, it should have been much more. It’s clear that we have Erling, who is perhaps the world’s best player, but we have the captain at Arsenal. What Martin is doing is unrivalled by anyone in Europe right now in my eyes.”

Odegaard is the captain of Norway for a good reason. If he was not a good performer on the pitch, he wouldn’t have been handed the armband.

Fans are justified in demanding more goals from him, but they must also know he is a reason the team scores, even if he does not find the back of the net himself all that often.

