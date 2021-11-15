National teammate delivers verdict on Arsenal target Vlahovic

Sergej Milinković-Savić has predicted that Arsenal’s target and his national teammate, Dusan Vlahovic, will finish his playing career as one of football’s greats.

The 21-year-old has emerged as Arsenal’s main attacking target in the last few months as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options in that position.

After signing top defenders and midfielders in the last transfer window, Arsenal would now look to bolster their attack.

The Fiorentina man is one of the best strikers in Europe and he is developing at a rapid rate.

The Gunners are facing serious competition for his signature with the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, all interested in a move for him.

Milinković-Savić knows why and in a recent interview, he maintains that “good” doesn’t describe the striker well because he is simply better than good.

He told FIFA: “Good? He’s not good, he’s outstanding. I’m quite certain the stats would back that up, considering his age.

“However, I think he’s the type of player who still gets annoyed when he doesn’t play well, so he’s definitely going to get better and get the world talking about him, which is something I like about him.

“In both training and matches, he never takes it lightly when he misses a chance, so he has a hunger for scoring goals and winning. I like how he wants to prove himself, so I think he’s bound to become one of the greats.”

Vlahovic would catapult Arsenal to new heights if he moved to the Emirates, but the Gunners need to end this season successfully to stand a chance of signing him.

Money would play an important role in his next move, but a top-four finish gives Arsenal an edge.