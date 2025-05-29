National teammate reveals why he wants Osimhen to snub Arsenal for Chelsea

Victor Osimhen remains one of the most prominent strikers linked with a potential move to Arsenal, as the Gunners continue their search for a solution to their goalscoring challenges.

Mikel Arteta’s team is not without attacking prowess, and several players in the squad are capable of finding the back of the net. Despite this, the Gunners have fallen short in their bid to secure major trophies, a deficiency widely attributed to the absence of a proven world-class striker. Many believe that securing the services of a player of Osimhen’s calibre could significantly improve their attacking threat and potentially turn them into genuine title contenders.

Arsenal Seeking Top-Class Striker to Bolster Attack

Arsenal are actively monitoring the transfer market for elite forwards, and the club understands the importance of signing a prolific goal scorer if they are to achieve their competitive ambitions. Osimhen, currently at Napoli, appears to be available for transfer, with both club and player reportedly keen to part ways. This has placed him at the centre of transfer speculation, with interest from several top European clubs.

In England, Chelsea has also been linked with Osimhen, creating a competitive scenario with Arsenal for his signature. The rivalry between the two clubs may intensify further if both sides decide to make formal approaches. Juventus are also said to be monitoring the striker’s situation, adding another layer of complexity to the transfer landscape.

Former Chelsea Player Comments on Osimhen’s Future

Former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo, who shares national team duties with Osimhen, was asked to weigh in on the potential transfer. In an interview with Soccernet Nigeria, he expressed a preference for the striker to join his former club. As quoted by the source, he stated, “Of course, Chelsea. Arsenal needs him, but I want him to win trophies.”

Osimhen would represent a major addition to Arsenal’s squad, and his arrival could transform the team’s attacking capabilities. However, it remains surprising that the club are not making a more aggressive effort to secure his signature. With competition from Chelsea and Juventus, time may be running out for Arsenal to make their move.

