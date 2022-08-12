Ndidi on Arsenal “I think we can get something out of the game”

It may sound like a cliche to say that ‘anyone can beat anyone’ in the Premier League, but perhaps it should be called a ‘truism’ instead, considering the shock results that have been registered in the last few seasons.

Now the Arsenal v Leicester game tomorrow is probably one of those impossible to predict games considering the Foxes have been flirting with the Top Six in recent seasons, but with Arsenal’s expensive summer additions added to the fact that Leicester have not managed to bring in any new faces, must surely make the Gunners hot favourites to maintain their winning run.

But the Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi doesn’t believe the result is so cut and dried: “Every game is a difficult game – home or away – as long as you’re playing any team in the Premier League.” he told Leicester’s official website. “It just depends on your tactics and is based on what you are going to present in the game and the way you go about it.

“I think it’s one of those games where you go there, and anything can happen. If we stick to our tactics and then do everything properly, I think we can get something out of the game.

“It was a good win for them (vs. Palace), and I think they’ll have the confidence now. So, it’s just for us now to look for our confidence. If we can get something out of this one, it is very good for the confidence moving forwards.

“Of course, Arsenal is a big team. As players, we know every game we want to achieve a certain goal. We have our aims this season also and for every game we know we have to do our best to get something out of it. So, I think it’s another game that we look forward to and see what comes out of it.”

It sounds to me like Ndidi is trying to get his team-mates to keep their heads up and trying to persude them they have a chance to get some points tomorrow, especially as Brendan Rodgers sounded very worried about the game!

To be honest though, even Ndidi doesn’t sound very convincing! Easy three points for Arsenal?

————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…