Nedum Onuoha explains why Vieira deserved his red card against Burnley

Fabio Vieira received a quick red card after being subbed on for Arsenal against Burnley today.

The Gunners won the game 3-1 and had a 2-1 lead when Vieira entered the game to make an impact.

They eventually scored another goal through Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Vieira was sent off with a straight red card nine minutes later for a high-foot challenge.

The midfielder appeared shocked; although his high foot did not seem malicious, it was deemed dangerous.

Former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha was on punditry duty during the game and explained why the foul warranted a sending-off.

He explained on the BBC:

“It’s a bad challenge from Fabio Vieira.

“There is no intent there as such but he is endangering the opponent. It is hurting me just looking back at it on the replay.

“It will be interesting to see what Mikel Arteta makes of that one after the game”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira’s high foot looked very dangerous, and that means it was worth a sending-off, even if the midfielder did not mean to hurt the player.

It remains unclear if we will appeal the decision, but he will learn from it and improve in his next matches.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…