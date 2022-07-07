‘Need to act fast’ – Arsenal warned other clubs ready to chase target

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal remain interested in signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer, but they cannot afford to waste time as others are beginning to circle.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to north London in recent windows, and with just 12 months remaining on his contract, he now looks set to move on from the Foxes.

The Gunners have been thought to be at the head of the queue in regards to his signature, but Romano claims that we are yet to make a formal offer to his current side, and that others are beginning to show an interest.

“Arsenal are still in for Youri Tielemans, but they need to act fast,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Even though this particular saga has gone a little quieter in recent weeks, Arsenal have never changed their interest in signing Youri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder has always been on the list, but no official bid has been submitted so far.

“From the player’s perspective, he still expects this move, but Arsenal will have to be quick as other clubs have been inquiring about Tielemans in the last few days.

“Certainly, Leicester would sign a replacement but so far they are waiting to understand how much they would receive as final fee from Tielemans deal. He’s in the final year of his contract, so there could still be some back and forth here as clubs won’t want to pay over the odds for someone who will be a free agent in a year’s time.”

It seems as though we have been waiting to force Leicester into accepting a lower offer than they had initially been holding out for, but it would have been naive to believe that no other clubs would enter into calculations for his signature. Youri is simply too good a player to have no interest in him, and we should stop dilly-dallying over his signature.

We’ve worked well in the market so far, and the only reason we could have for slowing down here must be that we have alternatives in mind also. I don’t think there is another CM out there who is available who would have a better CV than Tielemans, who also matches our recent transfer policy.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL VIDS- Gabriel Jesus first ever Arsenal interview!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids