“need to be a huge improvement” Arsenal star not ready for Barcelona claims former Gunner

Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move to Barcelona (The Sun) after he fell out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The young Frenchman has been banished from the Arsenal first team after his latest problems, and it seems that he will not be coming back anytime soon.

He reportedly asked the Gunners to sell him this summer, however, they informed him that he is an important part of their plans going into the future.

A number of top European sides are looking to take advantage of his current situation to sign him up including Barcelona, but Arsenal legend, Nigel Winterburn doubts if he is ready to make such a big step.

He claimed that the midfielder has made some improvements to his game, but he still has a long way to go before he can be considered good enough to play for the Catalans.

“I think there would need to be a huge improvement in Guendouzi’s game for Barcelona to be willing to take him,” Winterburn said as quoted by Goal. “He’s a young kid who’s made big improvements but there’s a long way to go, so that would surprise me if it turns out to be true.

“Arsenal wouldn’t just let him go easily even if they do decide to sell him, it would need to be a substantial fee, so would Barcelona think he’s worth the risk? If the price is right, maybe, but it seems like a bit of a long shot to me.”

It remains unclear when he will be recalled to the Arsenal first team, but a summer sale would only happen if the Gunners can make a significant profit from his sale.