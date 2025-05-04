“Need to be on it” Clichy discusses Arsenal’s set-piece struggles

Arsenal have earned considerable praise for their attacking threat from set pieces, with the team becoming increasingly dangerous in such situations. A key figure behind this improvement has been Nicolas Jover, whose influence has made him a popular presence at the club. He is frequently seen issuing instructions to players during set-piece scenarios, contributing to the team’s enhanced creativity and execution in the final third.

However, while their attacking efforts from set pieces have been effective, Arsenal continue to struggle defensively in the same area. This vulnerability has caused problems throughout the season, and it was once again evident in the defeat to Bournemouth yesterday. The visitors capitalised on the Gunners’ set-piece frailty to secure a vital win, exposing a weakness that has become increasingly apparent.

This aspect of Arsenal’s game requires urgent attention, as a significant number of the goals they have conceded this season have originated from set-piece situations. This defensive shortcoming presents a clear opportunity for opponents, who are now more likely to target that vulnerability in the remaining fixtures. Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has addressed the issue, stressing the need for balance between offensive and defensive discipline. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “You need to be on it to score [when attacking] but you also need to be on it when defending.”

His comments reflect a broader concern that success in attacking set pieces holds little value if the team cannot defend them effectively. If this imbalance continues, it may undermine their efforts in both domestic and European competitions, as teams grow increasingly confident that they can find the net against Arsenal through such opportunities.

As the season reaches its critical stages, there is little margin for error. Arsenal must address this defensive weakness with the same level of focus they have applied to improving their attacking set plays. A more disciplined and cohesive approach to set-piece defending will be essential if they are to secure positive results and meet their objectives in the final matches.