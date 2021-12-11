“Needed after a tough week,” Journalist sums up what most Arsenal fans were thinking

The Evening Standard’s Simon Collings admits Arsenal needed that win after the 3-0 victory over Southampton today.

Mikel Arteta’s team had been on a tough run of form before the game, having lost three of their four previous matches.

The Saints aren’t doing so well in the league, but they are tricky opponents and the Gunners knew they had a lot to do to get the win.

Despite the distraction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s disciplinary absence, the team earned a good result to keep them close to the top four.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes were enough to earn the three points and Collings says we needed that victory after the previous results.

He tweeted: “A comfortable win for Arsenal, who also had a goal ruled out for offside and hit the woodwork twice. Much better performance than recently and needed after a tough week. West Ham at home on Wednesday next.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It has been a really difficult few weeks for the club and we did need that win, but we have to get more three points on the board.

Our next game is against West Ham and it is a fixture that we simply have to win.

Beating the Hammers would go a long way in proving the team is truly back to form and it should give the players even more confidence going forward.

