“Needs to adapt” Arsenal loanee told he must do more

Ethan Nwaneri is enjoying a productive loan spell at Olympique Marseille, although his manager believes there are still important areas of his game that require improvement.
The young midfielder has impressed since joining the French club at the start of the year, despite initial concerns that he might struggle for regular playing time under the new management. He has worked hard to retain his place in the team under Habib Beye and has delivered several encouraging performances, earning the trust of his coach.
However, while his talent is evident, there remains a clear expectation that he must continue to develop certain aspects of his game to reach a higher level.
Areas for Improvement
Beye has been open about the need for Nwaneri to adapt to the demands of Ligue 1, particularly in terms of intensity and consistency. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said:
‘Ethan has great qualities, he’s a great talent who needs to adapt to the intensity of Ligue 1.
‘We saw that when he came on against Lille, he scored but when we analyse his performance overall there are still aspects of his game that need to be much stronger in terms of counter-pressing, his defensive efforts to win the ball back.’
Long Term Development
Nwaneri is still at the beginning of his professional career, so it is not surprising that certain elements of his game are still developing. His current loan spell provides a valuable opportunity to gain experience and refine his abilities in a competitive environment.
By responding positively to the guidance of his coaching staff, he can continue to grow and become a more complete player. If he maintains his progress during his time in France, he is expected to return to the Emirates Stadium as a significantly improved footballer, better equipped to contribute at the highest level.
Keep trying young man – I think we could have done with your direct approach to the game. But you can be happy at having no part [whatsoever] in the capitulation of your parent club in recent domestic cup competition. Fans are actually livid at what has unfolded. Keep your head down and come back better for it.
not allot fans.
soz all
@Dan
Are you saying fans are livid (as i am), or not all fans are livid (=disappointed)? Elaborate, simplify.
I’m saying not all fans are livid
if we end up bottling the Prem not all fans will be livid
it’s a culture that’s been created by our owners
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I’m struggling with the notion of a supporter/fan/ arsenal team enthusiast whilst simultaneously wishing for the teams demise or ruin?? My team P*** me off (a lot) but not to the extent iv grown to despise the gunners.
I know you mean well. I just hope to see things improve… ie with what remains of our season.
Apparently you’re not a true supporter if you don’t support the manager !!
Load of bollocks ,we’ve all grown up as supporters of the club ,you don’t have to cream over a manager or a player to be a Fan ,supporter whatever the fck .
My old man is a massive Chelsea fan ,season ticket holder for 40 years ,he could not stand Jose and hated everything he stood for when winning what he did .
Hopefully you get my point .
Dan kit
I understand your point. By analogy its much like having need for a weekly and seasonal bus ride along the North Circular Road (A406) and hating the ride because of feelings towards the ticket collector (Mikel), and the driver (Stan)?.
Whose post that DK ?
who wishes for our demise ?
Iv said it ibid, I know you mean well
@Dan
at times by your own feedback it appears you’re relishing in it …when you commit to comments following a poor result/ or a loss.
Your responses come across politically. How so? the responses are all too often underpinned by an “..I told you so..” about management manner, or they lean toward a determination for change management. (Respectfully) Its how I deep it.
Perhaps its due to being a writer you see fit to push an agenda. Its not a criticism, its a hunch.
no mate
brutal honestly ?
I can’t stand arrogance
so when I read things like Arteta will win more then Mr Wenger because he’s tatically surpassed him and Pep is scared because he’s been surpassed and why can’t we will all 4
and your telling people to stay humble and let’s get the Prem done first and do from there ……I then get frustrated when the very same fans say …..oh it’s only the Carabo Cup
OK. For the record between us those comments do not come from me. I’m not saying you said it, i just added clarity.
And in honesty, I appreciate much of what you do ie write; that goes for most contributers to this JA site; Altho I won’t always agree. I’m just hoping we all have some thing to cheer this season, time will tell.
I’m not coming at you dude
it’s healthy to disagree
Read again – only slowly. I’m not suggesting you said it. I ain’t coming at you either.
when i write the word ‘respectfully’ there’s no ill intent, neither am i agitating. Hope this reads as its intended.
yeah it’s all gravy
Yepp 🙂 .
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OK – I understand. Basically not all is as it appears with the club. Especially as its been used to enrich the few at the expense of too many. In simple we are within our Right to expect more than the mediocrity offered over the years. I’m a we the ppl guy so i can understand this part of “fan culture.”
Dan, I won’t be livid if we don’t win the PL.
I’ll be disappointed, frustrated and have the Mickey taken out of me…. just as I have more seasons than I care to remember.
Strange as it might seem to you, this didn’t just happen under the ownership of Mr Kronkie and the managership of Mikel Arteta.
It goes back to the 1952/53 season and I’m sure you’ll find a way to blame Mr Kronkie for that as well!!
I know you won’t mate
I have never argued they you would
I don’t think your even be that bothered .
you will say …..well we competed ….there’s lots of teams who would love to do that ……
I learnt last season there are fans where winning trophies isn’t everything
I wasn’t alive back then so i can’t comment on certain things lol
Nice try at side stepping the point you originally made Dan… where you stated that the owner had – “a culture that’s been created by our owners” which I’ve told you is not true and I say that from actual experience.
If you only learnt that last season, then you are much younger than I thought you were lol
why because I can’t remember the 1953 season !!!! lol
I would have to go back and know if fans were happy not to win things back then ?
I would need to know if we spent heavily for that time ?
I would need to know if fans were telling each other our manager had surpassed the greatest in our history and questioned why we can’t win all the trophies ?
so it would be unfair me to comment
(Iv responded to you (above and to Dan kit).
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always respectfully.
👍👍
Which season did you start going to The Arsenal DS ?
But you have commented by saying that “a culture has been created by our owner” and I’m explaining to you that, due to my age and supporting the club for longer than you have lived (your words not mine) I can assure you that supporting the club through thick and thin didn’t start with a culture promoted by Mr Kronkie.
If you don’t want to accept that, then fine by me.
yeah I don’t accept that .
I can only comment on my time on this earth but under Mr Wenger and Mr Dein there wasn’t this culture
As you know when Mr Wenger finished second he was mocked yet years after he left second is appliadrd by some.
He mocked for only finishing 4th yet years later it’s progress finishing 5th
last week a fan actually said it’s okay to lose a Cup final because we wouldn’t have made much money anyway
I don’t recall anyone talking like that when I was growing up
a manager makes a mistake picking his keeper and when he’s essentially asked are you going to make that mistake again ….makes a joke !
last
so yeah , agree to disagree on this one