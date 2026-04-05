“Needs to adapt” Arsenal loanee told he must do more

Ethan Nwaneri is enjoying a productive loan spell at Olympique Marseille, although his manager believes there are still important areas of his game that require improvement.

The young midfielder has impressed since joining the French club at the start of the year, despite initial concerns that he might struggle for regular playing time under the new management. He has worked hard to retain his place in the team under Habib Beye and has delivered several encouraging performances, earning the trust of his coach.

However, while his talent is evident, there remains a clear expectation that he must continue to develop certain aspects of his game to reach a higher level.

Areas for Improvement

Beye has been open about the need for Nwaneri to adapt to the demands of Ligue 1, particularly in terms of intensity and consistency. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said:

‘Ethan has great qualities, he’s a great talent who needs to adapt to the intensity of Ligue 1.

‘We saw that when he came on against Lille, he scored but when we analyse his performance overall there are still aspects of his game that need to be much stronger in terms of counter-pressing, his defensive efforts to win the ball back.’

Long Term Development

Nwaneri is still at the beginning of his professional career, so it is not surprising that certain elements of his game are still developing. His current loan spell provides a valuable opportunity to gain experience and refine his abilities in a competitive environment.

By responding positively to the guidance of his coaching staff, he can continue to grow and become a more complete player. If he maintains his progress during his time in France, he is expected to return to the Emirates Stadium as a significantly improved footballer, better equipped to contribute at the highest level.