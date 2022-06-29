‘Negotiations are already well advanced’ – Arsenal set to miss out yet again

Arsenal look to have missed out on the signing of Raphinha as Chelsea close in on his signature, and Richarlison now seems to be in ‘advanced’ talks to join Tottenham also.

While we are expected to announce the signing of Gabriel Jesus, we are still believed to be in the market for a new forward also, and it had seemed as though we may have been prioritising Raphinha for that reason.

We now look set to miss out on him after Chelsea swooped in to agree a fee with Leeds United this week, and to add further woes to our bid to strengthen in attack, Spurs now appear to be closing in on Richarlison’s signature also.

Tottenham are progressing in talks with Everton for Richarlison. Negotiations are already well advanced on personal terms, while discussions between clubs will continue this week. ⚪️🇧🇷 #THFC Winks has also been part of the talks – structure of the deal not agreed yet. pic.twitter.com/1kMoC6PBYm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

The Everton forward seems ready to move clubs, and Tottenham’s ability to offer Champions League football likely leaves us at a disadvantage with them already further ahead in their bid to sign him.

The former Watford man would have been an exciting addition to our attack, with him able to play in any of our four most advanced roles, and the fact that he is a complete menace for rival defences.

I can’t lie, missing out on both Brazilians is going to be a big disappointment, but there is still plenty of time to get a top recruit as a replacement. So far our club appears to be acting wisely in the transfer market, so we have to trust that they will also have other players of a similar level on our watchlist.

Patrick

