Neil Lennon doubts Celtic can pull off the Arsenal signing

There have been rumours linking Kieran Tierney with an emotional return to Celtic during this transfer window, primarily due to his limited playing time at Arsenal compared to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko joined Arsenal last season and quickly became a popular figure among the fans, especially as the team contended for the title against Manchester City.

Zinchenko’s impressive performances reduced Tierney’s opportunities on the pitch, leading to speculation that the Scottish left-back might seek a move to a club where he can feature more regularly.

Newcastle United is reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Tierney, with manager Eddie Howe keen to work with him from the upcoming season. However, Celtic is also keen to bring back their former player.

Tierney achieved stardom during his time at Celtic under the leadership of Brendan Rodgers, who has now returned to the club as manager. The prospect of a reunion between Tierney and Rodgers at Celtic is seen as a romantic possibility.

Ultimately, whether Tierney remains at Arsenal or embarks on a new chapter at Celtic or elsewhere will depend on various factors, including the player’s desires and the negotiations between the clubs involved.

However, former Hoops manager Neil Lennon does not believe they can pull off the transfer. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘Whether Arsenal want to sell or loan him is another thing. There are a lot of variables that come into this.

‘One other thing is that Kieran would need to weigh up whether it’s the right move for his career at this point in time.

‘It’s interesting. I’m sure there will be interest in him not only from Premier League clubs but abroad as well.

‘We have to be realistic about this. I think it’s a long shot.”

It has been a tough year for Tierney and we would understand if he asks to leave, but we need him to stay for the sake of squad depth as we continue to strengthen our group.

